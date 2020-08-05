Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.23-1.25 EPS.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 13,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

