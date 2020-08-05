Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.23-1.25 EPS.
NYSE DEA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 13,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 0.44.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.
In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
