Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,235. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

