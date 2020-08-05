Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 443,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999,156 shares of company stock valued at $940,590,330. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

