Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,999,156 shares of company stock valued at $940,590,330. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

