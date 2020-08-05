Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 60,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,640. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

