Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.05. Evergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 281,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

