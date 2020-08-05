Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Earnings Results

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 37,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Evertec has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

