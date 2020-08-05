Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Issues Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVFM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,267. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

