Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVFM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 150,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,267. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.