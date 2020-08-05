Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
EVFM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 150,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,267. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
