Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NYSE:EXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 236,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,432. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 75.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exelon by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

