Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

