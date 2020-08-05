Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $33.57 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy and IDEX. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.01997421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00198376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00081458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00109892 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,825,631 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Bgogo, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

