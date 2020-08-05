Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ferrari updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.86-3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to EUR 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Ferrari stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.77.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB reduced their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.