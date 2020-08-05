Ferrari’s (RACE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.67.

NYSE RACE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.37. 4,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,008. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,538,000 after buying an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,760,000. AXA boosted its position in Ferrari by 23.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after buying an additional 216,539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ferrari by 66.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 536,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,278,000 after buying an additional 213,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 361.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 134,462 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

