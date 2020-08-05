First Community Bankshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

