First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Position Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the period. First Interstate Bancsystem comprises about 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 224,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,884. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.