First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Interstate Bancsystem has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

FIBK opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

