FirstEnergy Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.