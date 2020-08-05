Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,093,704. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,098,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 92,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

