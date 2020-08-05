Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,940,837 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 3.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Ford Motor worth $159,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 295,409 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 77.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,093,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

