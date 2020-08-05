Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.60. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

