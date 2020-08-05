Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 459,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. 10,576,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $710.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

