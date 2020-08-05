Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,354. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,532,000 after acquiring an additional 130,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

