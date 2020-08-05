Greenhaven Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 12.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $582,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,269. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

