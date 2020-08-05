Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $5,925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

