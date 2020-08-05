Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. 6,935,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

