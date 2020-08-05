Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

