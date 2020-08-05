Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 10,869,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.45.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

