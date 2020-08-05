Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HLNE traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,840. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

