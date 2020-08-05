Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 5,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

