Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $18.32 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $18.32 million and $1.53 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00011839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,755.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.03415840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.17 or 0.02519471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00505987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00765859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00795524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00062126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,163,851 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

