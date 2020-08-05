Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

