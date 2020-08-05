Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 243,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,130. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

