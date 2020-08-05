Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 872,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.