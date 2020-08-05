Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

