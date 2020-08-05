Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 318,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

