Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

NYSE HRTG opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.