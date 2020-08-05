Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Heska updated its FY 2020

guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.52. 6,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,658. The firm has a market cap of $977.97 million, a PE ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,266 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $277,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,921,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 6,234 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $542,919.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,140,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,842. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

