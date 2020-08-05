Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.60

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 49344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Roderick William Graham bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100. Also, Director Russell Newmark bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$609,661.63. Insiders have bought 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935 over the last 90 days.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

