Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 107,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

