Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,912 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

DE stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,501. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

