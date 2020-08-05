Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 1,034,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

