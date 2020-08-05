Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,543. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

