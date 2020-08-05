Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 286,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,272. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

