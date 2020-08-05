Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,702. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

