Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.91. 433,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,032. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.