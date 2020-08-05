Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $205.54. 178,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,967. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $207.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.