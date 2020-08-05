Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.79.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.70. 80,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,423. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.