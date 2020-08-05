Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 786,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,372. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

