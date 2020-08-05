Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 33.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $9.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.65. 27,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,981. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

